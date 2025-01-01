"Hand crafted and exquisitely heavy, the Live Rosin Jelly Infused Pre-Roll is the next step on our quest for cannabis perfection. We injected exotic cultivars with Tier 1 Live Rosin Jelly, extracted from California’s finest fresh-frozen premium cannabis. The end result is an even burn, a handpicked flavor combo, and heavy hits you won’t find anywhere else.



Flower: Acapulco Gold Native to Acapulco, Mexico, Acapulco Gold’s unique golden color & high potency made this strain immensely popular during the 1960s, and is widely recognized as one of the “greatest strains of all time”. Once you experience this Sativa’s creamy, toffee-tasting slice of heaven, you’ll understand why it’s a first choice for cannabis enthusiasts across the globe. Expect motivation, energy, and a cerebral high that’ll have you back for more.



Rosin: Garlic Cookies Deserving of all the hype, GMO (aka Garlic Cookies) is one of the heaviest hitting Indica hybrids available, eclipsing the sedating effects of even some of the strongest pure Indica's. The funky, full flavor of garlic, coffee, and sweet cookies coupled with its intense high makes GMO the top choice among cannabis enthusiasts.



PHENOTYPE: Sativa

LINEAGE:

Acapulco Gold: Mexican Landrace

Garlic Cookies: Girl Scout Cookies x Chemdawg



FLAVOR PROFILE: Citrus, Toffee, Funk

EFFECT PROFILE: Euphoric, Creative, Uplifted

FLOWER STRAIN: Acapulco Gold

ROSIN STRAIN: Garlic Cookies



This statement has not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease."

