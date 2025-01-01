About this product
"Hand crafted and exquisitely heavy, the Live Rosin Jelly Infused Pre-Roll is the next step on our quest for cannabis perfection. We injected exotic cultivars with Tier 1 Live Rosin Jelly, extracted from California’s finest fresh-frozen premium cannabis. The end result is an even burn, a handpicked flavor combo, and heavy hits you won’t find anywhere else.
Flower: Acapulco Gold Native to Acapulco, Mexico, Acapulco Gold’s unique golden color & high potency made this strain immensely popular during the 1960s, and is widely recognized as one of the “greatest strains of all time”. Once you experience this Sativa’s creamy, toffee-tasting slice of heaven, you’ll understand why it’s a first choice for cannabis enthusiasts across the globe. Expect motivation, energy, and a cerebral high that’ll have you back for more.
Rosin: Garlic Cookies Deserving of all the hype, GMO (aka Garlic Cookies) is one of the heaviest hitting Indica hybrids available, eclipsing the sedating effects of even some of the strongest pure Indica's. The funky, full flavor of garlic, coffee, and sweet cookies coupled with its intense high makes GMO the top choice among cannabis enthusiasts.
PHENOTYPE: Sativa
LINEAGE:
Acapulco Gold: Mexican Landrace
Garlic Cookies: Girl Scout Cookies x Chemdawg
FLAVOR PROFILE: Citrus, Toffee, Funk
EFFECT PROFILE: Euphoric, Creative, Uplifted
FLOWER STRAIN: Acapulco Gold
ROSIN STRAIN: Garlic Cookies
This statement has not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease."
Acapulco Gold x Garlic Cookies | Sativa - Live Rosin Infused 0.5g Preroll 5-Pack
Heavy HittersPre-rolls
About this brand
Heavy Hitters
Founded in 1996. Los Angeles born and raised. Family-owned and operated. Heavy Hitters remains driven by a relentless pursuit of crafting the perfect high. No shortcuts, no substitutes, no compromises.
With a legacy of delivering purity & potency that spans almost three decades, Heavy Hitters vapes rank among the bestselling premium cannabis products of all time. With more than 10 million units sold, our lineup features a complete range of oil types, formats, and purpose-built delivery platforms spanning vapes, edibles, infused pre-rolls, and beverages. Each Heavy Hitters product showcases our dedication to using only top-shelf input materials, unrivaled craftsmanship, and innovative production techniques resulting in the best-in-class cannabis experience for our customers.
From our humble California roots, Heavy Hitters is expanding its reach across the nation. Now available in New York, our mission remains steadfast: to bring the finest, most pure cannabis to enthusiasts everywhere.
License(s)
- CA, US: C11-0001429-LIC
- CA, US: CCL20-0000106
