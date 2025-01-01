"Acapulco Gold x Sticky Papaya Jelly Rosin Infused 0.5g Preroll 5-Pack Description:



Hand crafted and exquisitely heavy, the Live Rosin Jelly Infused Pre-Roll is the next step on our quest for cannabis perfection. We injected exotic cultivars with Tier 1 Live Rosin Jelly, extracted from California’s finest fresh-frozen premium cannabis. The end result is an even burn, a handpicked flavor combo, and heavy hits you won’t find anywhere else.



Flower: Acapulco Gold



The legendary Acapulco Gold is a sativa-dominant hybrid known for its potent cerebral high and soothing body buzz that lasts for hours. Originating from Acapulco, Mexico, this rare strain boasts a rich, earthy flavor with notes of chestnut and tea leaves.



Rosin Strain: Sticky Papaya



Sticky Papaya is an indica-dominant hybrid strain that has gained popularity for its soothing and deeply relaxing effects. A cross of Papaya and Skunk #1, this strain is known for its fruity, tropical aroma with notes of spice and earth. Sticky Papaya delivers a calming body high, making it perfect for unwinding after a long day or managing stress and anxiety. Its effects gently wash over you, easing tension while keeping the mind clear and focused, ideal for those seeking relaxation without feeling overly sedated.



PHENOTYPE: Sativa

LINEAGE:

Acapulco Gold: Unknown lineage

Sticky Papaya: Papaya x Skunk #1

FLAVOR PROFILE: Citrus, Tropical fruit, Earthy

EFFECT PROFILE: Energetic, Creative, Relaxed

This statement has not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease."

