Heavy Hitters’ Infused Pre-Rolls are made for those who want a little something extra. Each premium pre-roll is all nugs and no shake, with an infused concentrate that amplifies the already top-shelf high that you can expect from Heavy Hitters. Light up, and enjoy your favorite strain like it was your first time again.



Folded Tip | Concentrate Infused | Limited Drops | Hand Crafted | Ready-To-Smoke



Ace of Spades is one of those strains that throws you for a loop, smacking you with a dose of creativity and alertness before showing her true colors. Make no mistake - this earthy, berry-and-citrus strain is a firm indica, and once that initial giddiness wears off, you’re gonna feel it. Expect chill relaxation and a body that’s ready to rest. Sweet dreams, and say hi to Lemmy for us.



Strain Type: Indica

Taste Profile: Earthy, Sour, Sweet

Effect Profile: Relaxed, Hungry, Creative

Lineage: Cross between Black Cherry Soda and Jack the Ripper

