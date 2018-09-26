About this product
Folded Tip | Concentrate Infused | Limited Drops | Hand Crafted | Ready-To-Smoke
Ace of Spades is one of those strains that throws you for a loop, smacking you with a dose of creativity and alertness before showing her true colors. Make no mistake - this earthy, berry-and-citrus strain is a firm indica, and once that initial giddiness wears off, you’re gonna feel it. Expect chill relaxation and a body that’s ready to rest. Sweet dreams, and say hi to Lemmy for us.
Strain Type: Indica
Taste Profile: Earthy, Sour, Sweet
Effect Profile: Relaxed, Hungry, Creative
Lineage: Cross between Black Cherry Soda and Jack the Ripper
About this strain
Ace of Spades is a creation from TGA Subcool Seeds that takes advantage of the popular sweet and sour combination that never goes out of style. A crossbreed of Black Cherry Soda and Jack the Ripper, this strain has an earthy berry and citrus smell that carries over into the taste with distinctly lemony flavors. Ace of Spades plants grow fast and need a lot of space because they will get both bushy and tall. Flowering occurs at 8 weeks and they are generally large and heavy. These buds are pretty to look at with a range of colors that can include purples, blues, and pinks all coated in orange hairs.
About this brand
Los Angeles born. Family owned and operated. Our focus is on what we've done since day one: kick ass oil. The connoisseurs choice for high quality cannabis, we deliver consistent quality above all else.
PURE. POTENT. PERFECT.
NO SHORTCUTS. NO SUBSTITUTES. NO COMPROMISES.