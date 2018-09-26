Diamond harmonizes ULTRA premium flower and ULTRA potent 98%+ THC-A diamonds, providing a deep balanced body effect and flavorful filled smooth smoke flow. The current strain offerings test at up to 55% THC!



Diamond is the latest offering from the ULTRA line, an elite collection that embodies the core of Heavy Hitter’s brand principles: To create the purest, most potent cannabis products on the market.



Folded Tip | Small Batch | Limited Drops | Hand Crafted | Ready-To-Smoke



Ace of Spades is one of those strains that throws you for a loop, smacking you with a dose of creativity and alertness before showing her true colors. Make no mistake - this earthy, berry-and-citrus strain is a firm indica, and once that initial giddiness wears off, you’re gonna feel it. Expect chill relaxation and a body that’s ready to rest. Sweet dreams, and say hi to Lemmy for us.



Strain Type: Indica

Taste Profile: Earthy, Sour, Sweet

Effect Profile: Relaxed, Hungry, Creative

Lineage: Cross between Black Cherry Soda and Jack the Ripper