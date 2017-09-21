Freshest, Full Spectrum Live Resin.



Bursting with complete flavor profiles and every unique terpene and cannabinoid that makes the originating flowers so extraordinary, LIVE by Heavy Hitters consists of the freshest full-spectrum concentrates available and are always exclusively cultivated from the season’s best crops.



A tasty way to stay productive throughout the day, Agent Orange is a potent sativa that produces an immediate, uplifting, cerebral, high that is both focused and euphoric, with sweet citrus notes of lemon and orange.



Effect Profile: Energizing, Creative, Giggly



Taste Profile: Sweet, Citrus, Orange



Lineage: Cross of Orange Skunk, Jack Cleaner, and Space Queen

