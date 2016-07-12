About this product
Pure, Potent. Perfect.
The Reining Champ of cartridges, Heavy Hitters is made with 100% cannabis native terpenes and contains up to 95% THC. Available at licensed retailers in California and Nevada.
Strain Description
A tasty way to stay productive throughout the day, Agent Orange is a potent sativa that produces an immediate, uplifting, cerebral, high that is both focused and euphoric, with sweet citrus notes of lemon and orange.
Effect Profile: Energizing, Creative, Giggly
Taste Profile: Sweet, Citrus, Orange
Lineage: Cross of Orange Skunk, Jack Cleaner, and Space Queen
The Reining Champ of cartridges, Heavy Hitters is made with 100% cannabis native terpenes and contains up to 95% THC. Available at licensed retailers in California and Nevada.
Strain Description
A tasty way to stay productive throughout the day, Agent Orange is a potent sativa that produces an immediate, uplifting, cerebral, high that is both focused and euphoric, with sweet citrus notes of lemon and orange.
Effect Profile: Energizing, Creative, Giggly
Taste Profile: Sweet, Citrus, Orange
Lineage: Cross of Orange Skunk, Jack Cleaner, and Space Queen
About this strain
Agent Orange is a well-balanced hybrid marijuana strain with uplifting and motivating effects. Agent Orange has an aroma of fresh-cut citrus and is an excellent mood enhancer if you are feeling lethargic or depressed. This strain can be made by combining Orange Velvet with the bold Jack the Ripper. Bred by MzJill Genetics, Agent Orange buds have pigments of both deep maroon and purple.
Agent Orange effects
Reported by real people like you
806 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
64% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
56% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
42% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
28% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
6% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
29% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
28% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
17% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Heavy Hitters
A LEGACY OF PURITY, POTENCY, AND PURPOSE. SINCE 1996.
Los Angeles born. Family owned and operated. Our focus is on what we've done since day one: kick ass oil. The connoisseurs choice for high quality cannabis, we deliver consistent quality above all else.
PURE. POTENT. PERFECT.
NO SHORTCUTS. NO SUBSTITUTES. NO COMPROMISES.
Los Angeles born. Family owned and operated. Our focus is on what we've done since day one: kick ass oil. The connoisseurs choice for high quality cannabis, we deliver consistent quality above all else.
PURE. POTENT. PERFECT.
NO SHORTCUTS. NO SUBSTITUTES. NO COMPROMISES.