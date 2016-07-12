Pure, Potent. Perfect.



The Reining Champ of cartridges, Heavy Hitters is made with 100% cannabis native terpenes and contains up to 95% THC. Available at licensed retailers in California and Nevada.



Strain Description

A tasty way to stay productive throughout the day, Agent Orange is a potent sativa that produces an immediate, uplifting, cerebral, high that is both focused and euphoric, with sweet citrus notes of lemon and orange.



Effect Profile: Energizing, Creative, Giggly



Taste Profile: Sweet, Citrus, Orange



Lineage: Cross of Orange Skunk, Jack Cleaner, and Space Queen