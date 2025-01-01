The heaviest hitting joint.



Heavy Hitters Diamond THCA Joints are hand rolled with sticky, premium indoor flower sourced from California’s premier growers. Visibly infused with rough-cut 99%+ pure THCA Diamonds, these heavy hitting joints offer a substantially more potent, incredibly cerebral high.



Crafted for true flower enthusiasts, we seek out rare and hard-to-get strains. From landrace classics to innovative genetics, we rotate our Diamond menu to provide the best available options.



Alien Fritter is an Indica-dominant hybrid strain created through crossing the delicious Animal Cookies and Sour Apple strains. If you're in the mood for an out-of-this-world Indica with a delicious flavor, you've found it with Alien Fritter. This bud packs a sweet and fruity sour apple flavor with hints of nutty doughiness and spicy citrus. The aroma is very similar, with a super sour citrusy overtone accented by tangy apple and sugary fruits. The high will hit you quickly after your final exhale, beginning with a cerebral effect before taking on your entire body.



Strain Type: Hybrid

Taste Profile: Spicy Citrus, Dough, Sugar

Effect Profile: Euphoric, Giggly, Relaxed

Lineage: Animal Cookies x Sour Apple strains

