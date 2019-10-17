Alien OG Full Spectrum Live Resin 1g Concentrate - Sauce (Hybrid)
About this product
A true Sativa Hybrid that puts you in a happy mood in a delicious way. The layered flavors of a sweet scoop of Sherbert bring an instant uplifted and focused effect followed by a strong sense of calm contentment.
Effect Profile: Euphoric, Uplifting, Calming
Taste Profile: Fruity, Sweet, Creamy
Lineage: Cross of Girl Scout Cookies and Pink Panties
Cultivar Description
An out-of-this-world 50/50 Hybrid, the sweet and earthy flavor from Alien OG brings an intense full-body high while elevating your mood and mind to new levels of contentment.
Effect Profile: Relaxing, Mood Elevating, Euphoric
Taste Profile: Earthy, Sweet, Pine
Lineage: Cross of Alien Kush and Tahoe OG
About this strain
Alien OG, also known as "Alien OG Kush," is a hybrid cross of Tahoe OG and Alien Kush. First available as a clone in California’s Bay Area and now in seed form from Cali Connection, Alien OG has the typical lemon and pine OG smell and flavor, and its intense high combines heavy body effects and a psychedelic cerebral buzz. Beginners and novices, be sure to take it slow with this heavy-hitter.
Alien OG effects
About this brand
Los Angeles born. Family owned and operated. Our focus is on what we've done since day one: kick ass oil. The connoisseurs choice for high quality cannabis, we deliver consistent quality above all else.
PURE. POTENT. PERFECT.
NO SHORTCUTS. NO SUBSTITUTES. NO COMPROMISES.