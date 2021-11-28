Alien Orange Cookies Diamond Infused Pre-Roll 1g (Sativa)
HybridTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
Heavy Hitters’ Infused Pre-Rolls are made for those who want a little something extra. Each premium pre-roll is all nugs and no shake, with an infused concentrate that amplifies the already top-shelf high that you can expect from Heavy Hitters. Light up, and enjoy your favorite strain like it was your first time again.
Folded Tip | Concentrate Infused | Limited Drops | Hand Crafted | Ready-To-Smoke
A tasty way to stay busy during the day, Alien Orange Cookies has the layered flavors of Orange creamsicles underscored by sweet cookies. It starts with a soaring cerebral effect that builds and builds into a focused and creative high that eventually mingles with subtle Indica effects that will never rob you of your motivation.
Strain Type: Sativa Dominant Hybrid
Taste Profile: Citrus, Sour, Haze
Effect Profile: Creative, Energizing, Uplifting
Lineage: Cross of Alien Tahoe OG and Orange Cookies
Folded Tip | Concentrate Infused | Limited Drops | Hand Crafted | Ready-To-Smoke
A tasty way to stay busy during the day, Alien Orange Cookies has the layered flavors of Orange creamsicles underscored by sweet cookies. It starts with a soaring cerebral effect that builds and builds into a focused and creative high that eventually mingles with subtle Indica effects that will never rob you of your motivation.
Strain Type: Sativa Dominant Hybrid
Taste Profile: Citrus, Sour, Haze
Effect Profile: Creative, Energizing, Uplifting
Lineage: Cross of Alien Tahoe OG and Orange Cookies
About this strain
Alien Orange Cookies effects
Reported by real people like you
7 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
57% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
57% of people report feeling energetic
Relaxed
42% of people report feeling relaxed
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
14% of people report feeling dry mouth
Depression
28% of people say it helps with depression
Fatigue
28% of people say it helps with fatigue
Stress
28% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
17% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Heavy Hitters
A LEGACY OF PURITY, POTENCY, AND PURPOSE. SINCE 1996.
Los Angeles born. Family owned and operated. Our focus is on what we've done since day one: kick ass oil. The connoisseurs choice for high quality cannabis, we deliver consistent quality above all else.
PURE. POTENT. PERFECT.
NO SHORTCUTS. NO SUBSTITUTES. NO COMPROMISES.
Los Angeles born. Family owned and operated. Our focus is on what we've done since day one: kick ass oil. The connoisseurs choice for high quality cannabis, we deliver consistent quality above all else.
PURE. POTENT. PERFECT.
NO SHORTCUTS. NO SUBSTITUTES. NO COMPROMISES.
State License(s)
C11-0001429-LIC
CCL20-0000106