Heavy Hitters’ Infused Pre-Rolls are made for those who want a little something extra. Each premium pre-roll is all nugs and no shake, with an infused concentrate that amplifies the already top-shelf high that you can expect from Heavy Hitters. Light up, and enjoy your favorite strain like it was your first time again.



Folded Tip | Concentrate Infused | Limited Drops | Hand Crafted | Ready-To-Smoke



A tasty way to stay busy during the day, Alien Orange Cookies has the layered flavors of Orange creamsicles underscored by sweet cookies. It starts with a soaring cerebral effect that builds and builds into a focused and creative high that eventually mingles with subtle Indica effects that will never rob you of your motivation.



Strain Type: Sativa Dominant Hybrid

Taste Profile: Citrus, Sour, Haze

Effect Profile: Creative, Energizing, Uplifting

Lineage: Cross of Alien Tahoe OG and Orange Cookies

