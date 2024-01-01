Alien Orange Cookies - Diamond Infused Pre-Rolls | 2.5G 5-Pack (Sativa)

by Heavy Hitters
HybridTHC 17%CBD —
About this product

The heaviest hitting joint.

Heavy Hitters Diamond THCA Joints are hand rolled with sticky, premium indoor flower sourced from California’s premier growers. Visibly infused with rough-cut 99%+ pure THCA Diamonds, these heavy hitting joints offer a substantially more potent, incredibly cerebral high.

Crafted for true flower enthusiasts, we seek out rare and hard-to-get strains. From landrace classics to innovative genetics, we rotate our Diamond menu to provide the best available options.

A tasty way to stay busy during the day, Alien Orange Cookies has the layered flavors of Orange creamsicles underscored by sweet cookies. It starts with a soaring cerebral effect that builds and builds into a focused and creative high that eventually mingles with subtle Indica effects that will never rob you of your motivation.

Strain Type: Sativa Dominant Hybrid
Taste Profile: Citrus, Sour, Haze
Effect Profile: Creative, Energizing, Uplifting
Lineage: Cross of Alien Tahoe OG and Orange Cookies

About this strain

Alien Orange Cookies is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel energetic, uplifted, and happy. Alien Orange Cookies has 17% THC. The dominant terpene in this strain is myrcene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Alien Orange Cookies, before let us know! Leave a review.

About this brand

Heavy Hitters
Founded in 1996. Los Angeles born and raised. Family-owned and operated. Heavy Hitters remains driven by a relentless pursuit of crafting the perfect high. No shortcuts, no substitutes, no compromises.

With a legacy of delivering purity & potency that spans almost three decades, Heavy Hitters vapes rank among the bestselling premium cannabis products of all time. With more than 10 million units sold, our lineup features a complete range of oil types, formats, and purpose-built delivery platforms spanning vapes, edibles, infused pre-rolls, and beverages. Each Heavy Hitters product showcases our dedication to using only top-shelf input materials, unrivaled craftsmanship, and innovative production techniques resulting in the best-in-class cannabis experience for our customers.

From our humble California roots, Heavy Hitters is expanding its reach across the nation. Now available in New York, our mission remains steadfast: to bring the finest, most pure cannabis to enthusiasts everywhere.

License(s)

  • CA, US: C11-0001429-LIC
  • CA, US: CCL20-0000106
