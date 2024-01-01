About this product
Alien Orange Cookies - Diamond Infused Pre-Rolls | 2.5G 5-Pack (Sativa)
HybridTHC 17%CBD —
Alien Orange Cookies is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel energetic, uplifted, and happy. Alien Orange Cookies has 17% THC. The dominant terpene in this strain is myrcene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Alien Orange Cookies, before let us know! Leave a review.
