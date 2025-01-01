About this product
"Hand crafted and exquisitely heavy, the Live Rosin Jelly Infused Pre-Roll is the next step on our quest for cannabis perfection. We injected exotic cultivars with Tier 1 Live Rosin Jelly, extracted from California’s finest fresh-frozen premium cannabis. The end result is an even burn, a handpicked flavor combo, and heavy hits you won’t find anywhere else.
Flower: Alien Orange Cookies
A tasty way to stay busy during the day, Alien Orange Cookies has the layered flavors of Orange creamsicles underscored by sweet cookies. It starts with a soaring cerebral effect that builds and builds into a focused and creative high that eventually mingles with subtle Indica effects that will never rob you of your motivation.
Rosin: Strawberry Jam Jam
Strawberry Jam Jam, a phenotype of the Mimosa strain, offers sweet strawberry aromas with jam-like citrus notes, delivering an energizing and stress-relieving experience, this solvent-free concentrate offers a potent, sticky-sweet treat.
PHENOTYPE: Sativa
LINEAGE:
Alien Orange Cookies : Alien Tahoe OG x Orange Cookies
Strawberry Jam Jam: Phenotype of Mimosa strain
FLAVOR PROFILE: Citrus, Sweet, Berry
EFFECT PROFILE: Euphoric, Creative, Uplifted
FLOWER STRAIN: Alien Orange Cookies:
ROSIN STRAIN: Rosin: Strawberry Jam Jam
This statement has not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease."
Alien Orange Cookies x Strawberry Jam Jam | Sativa - Live Rosin Infused 0.5g Preroll 5-Pack
Heavy Hitters
About this brand
Heavy Hitters
Founded in 1996. Los Angeles born and raised. Family-owned and operated. Heavy Hitters remains driven by a relentless pursuit of crafting the perfect high. No shortcuts, no substitutes, no compromises.
With a legacy of delivering purity & potency that spans almost three decades, Heavy Hitters vapes rank among the bestselling premium cannabis products of all time. With more than 10 million units sold, our lineup features a complete range of oil types, formats, and purpose-built delivery platforms spanning vapes, edibles, infused pre-rolls, and beverages. Each Heavy Hitters product showcases our dedication to using only top-shelf input materials, unrivaled craftsmanship, and innovative production techniques resulting in the best-in-class cannabis experience for our customers.
From our humble California roots, Heavy Hitters is expanding its reach across the nation. Now available in New York, our mission remains steadfast: to bring the finest, most pure cannabis to enthusiasts everywhere.
License(s)
- CA, US: C11-0001429-LIC
- CA, US: CCL20-0000106
