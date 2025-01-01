"Hand crafted and exquisitely heavy, the Live Rosin Jelly Infused Pre-Roll is the next step on our quest for cannabis perfection. We injected exotic cultivars with Tier 1 Live Rosin Jelly, extracted from California’s finest fresh-frozen premium cannabis. The end result is an even burn, a handpicked flavor combo, and heavy hits you won’t find anywhere else.



Flower: Alien Orange Cookies



A tasty way to stay busy during the day, Alien Orange Cookies has the layered flavors of Orange creamsicles underscored by sweet cookies. It starts with a soaring cerebral effect that builds and builds into a focused and creative high that eventually mingles with subtle Indica effects that will never rob you of your motivation.



Rosin: Strawberry Jam Jam



Strawberry Jam Jam, a phenotype of the Mimosa strain, offers sweet strawberry aromas with jam-like citrus notes, delivering an energizing and stress-relieving experience, this solvent-free concentrate offers a potent, sticky-sweet treat.



PHENOTYPE: Sativa

LINEAGE:

Alien Orange Cookies : Alien Tahoe OG x Orange Cookies

Strawberry Jam Jam: Phenotype of Mimosa strain

FLAVOR PROFILE: Citrus, Sweet, Berry

EFFECT PROFILE: Euphoric, Creative, Uplifted

FLOWER STRAIN: Alien Orange Cookies:

ROSIN STRAIN: Rosin: Strawberry Jam Jam



This statement has not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease."

read more