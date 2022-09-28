About this product
Heavy Hitters’ Infused Pre-Rolls are made for those who want a little something extra. Each premium pre-roll is all nugs and no shake, with an infused concentrate that amplifies the already top-shelf high that you can expect from Heavy Hitters. Light up, and enjoy your favorite strain like it was your first time again.
Folded Tip | Small Batch | Limited Drops | Hand Crafted | Ready-To-Smoke
Cool mint and sweet, creamy cake - the perfect dessert for a chill evening in. Animal Cream Cake is a tasty combination of two sweet evening companions, and it takes the best of both worlds from its Animal Mint and Ice Cream Cake ancestors: happy relaxation, and eventual couch-lock bliss. Animal Cream Cake is known to boost your appetite, so be sure to plan accordingly with some quality midnight snacks.
Strain Type: Indica
Taste Profile: Mint, Vanilla, Cookie Dough
Effect Profile: Relaxed, Happy, Sleepy
Lineage: Cross between Animal Mintz and Ice Cream Cake
About this brand
Heavy Hitters
A LEGACY OF PURITY, POTENCY, AND PURPOSE. SINCE 1996.
Los Angeles born. Family owned and operated. Our focus is on what we've done since day one: kick ass oil. The connoisseurs choice for high quality cannabis, we deliver consistent quality above all else.
PURE. POTENT. PERFECT.
NO SHORTCUTS. NO SUBSTITUTES. NO COMPROMISES.
State License(s)
C11-0001429-LIC
CCL20-0000106