Diamond harmonizes ULTRA premium flower and ULTRA potent 98%+ THC-A diamonds, providing a deep balanced body effect and flavorful filled smooth smoke flow. The current strain offerings test at up to 55% THC!



Diamond is the latest offering from the ULTRA line, an elite collection that embodies the core of Heavy Hitter’s brand principles: To create the purest, most potent cannabis products on the market.



Folded Tip | Small Batch | Limited Drops | Hand Crafted | Ready-To-Smoke



Cool mint and sweet, creamy cake - the perfect dessert for a chill evening in. Animal Cream Cake is a tasty combination of two sweet evening companions, and it takes the best of both worlds from its Animal Mint and Ice Cream Cake ancestors: happy relaxation, and eventual couch-lock bliss. Animal Cream Cake is known to boost your appetite, so be sure to plan accordingly with some quality midnight snacks.



Strain Type: Indica

Taste Profile: Mint, Vanilla, Cookie Dough

Effect Profile: Relaxed, Happy, Sleepy

Lineage: Cross between Animal Mintz and Ice Cream Cake