Heavy Hitters’ Infused Pre-Rolls are made for those who want a little something extra. Each premium pre-roll is all nugs and no shake, with an infused concentrate that amplifies the already top-shelf high that you can expect from Heavy Hitters. Light up, and enjoy your favorite strain like it was your first time again.



Folded Tip | Concentrate Infused | Limited Drops | Hand Crafted | Ready-To-Smoke



Take a walk on the wild side. Animal Mints is a sweet mint hybrid that chills you out and settles you down. While this strain may cause some initial talkativity, don’t get too attached to your conversation: It’s only a matter of time before this cool customer puts you on ice. Best enjoyed somewhere comfy, and preferably after work.



Strain Type: Indica/Hybrid

Taste Profile: Mint, Sweet, Pine

Effect Profile: Happy, Hungry, Relaxed

Lineage: Three-way cross between Girl Scout Cookies, Blue Powder, and Animal Cookies