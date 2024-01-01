Hand crafted and exquisitely heavy, the Live Rosin Jelly Infused Pre-Roll is the next step on our quest for cannabis perfection. We injected exotic cultivars with Tier 1 Live Rosin Jelly, extracted from California’s finest fresh-frozen premium cannabis. The end result is an even burn, a handpicked flavor combo, and heavy hits you won’t find anywhere else.



Flower Strain: Animal Z



Animal Z is a potent Indica-Dominant hybrid of Runtz x Animal Mints. This high THC craft cultivar has a nutty, berry, gassy profile with beautiful frosty buds. The high comes roaring in a few minutes after your final toke, first hitting your head with a calming lift before spreading its tingly tendrils throughout the rest of your body.



Rosin Strain: Garlic Cocktail



Named for its delicious flavor and famous parentage, Garlic Cocktail is the perfect heavy-hitter for all Indica lovers. Like its name suggests, Garlic Cocktail gives an herbal garlic flavor with a punch of citrusy tangerine upon exhale. Crafted from the funky GMO x Mimosa strains, the effects will have the user settle into a state of calm that's accompanied by creativity and sociability galore.



Strain Type: Indica

Effect Profile: Relaxed, Euphoric, Sleepy

Flavor Profile: Garlic, Citrus, Sweet

Lineage:

Garlic Cocktail: GMO x Mimosa

Animal Z: Runtz x Animal Mints

Show more