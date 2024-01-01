Animal Z x Garlic Cocktail | Indica - Live Rosin Infused Pre-Roll - 1.6g Jelly Joint

by Heavy Hitters
THC —CBD —

About this product

Hand crafted and exquisitely heavy, the Live Rosin Jelly Infused Pre-Roll is the next step on our quest for cannabis perfection. We injected exotic cultivars with Tier 1 Live Rosin Jelly, extracted from California’s finest fresh-frozen premium cannabis. The end result is an even burn, a handpicked flavor combo, and heavy hits you won’t find anywhere else.

Flower Strain: Animal Z

Animal Z is a potent Indica-Dominant hybrid of Runtz x Animal Mints. This high THC craft cultivar has a nutty, berry, gassy profile with beautiful frosty buds. The high comes roaring in a few minutes after your final toke, first hitting your head with a calming lift before spreading its tingly tendrils throughout the rest of your body.

Rosin Strain: Garlic Cocktail

Named for its delicious flavor and famous parentage, Garlic Cocktail is the perfect heavy-hitter for all Indica lovers. Like its name suggests, Garlic Cocktail gives an herbal garlic flavor with a punch of citrusy tangerine upon exhale. Crafted from the funky GMO x Mimosa strains, the effects will have the user settle into a state of calm that's accompanied by creativity and sociability galore.

Strain Type: Indica
Effect Profile: Relaxed, Euphoric, Sleepy
Flavor Profile: Garlic, Citrus, Sweet
Lineage:
Garlic Cocktail: GMO x Mimosa
Animal Z: Runtz x Animal Mints

About this brand

Founded in 1996. Los Angeles born and raised. Family-owned and operated. Heavy Hitters remains driven by a relentless pursuit of crafting the perfect high. No shortcuts, no substitutes, no compromises.

With a legacy of delivering purity & potency that spans almost three decades, Heavy Hitters vapes rank among the bestselling premium cannabis products of all time. With more than 10 million units sold, our lineup features a complete range of oil types, formats, and purpose-built delivery platforms spanning vapes, edibles, infused pre-rolls, and beverages. Each Heavy Hitters product showcases our dedication to using only top-shelf input materials, unrivaled craftsmanship, and innovative production techniques resulting in the best-in-class cannabis experience for our customers.

From our humble California roots, Heavy Hitters is expanding its reach across the nation. Now available in New York, our mission remains steadfast: to bring the finest, most pure cannabis to enthusiasts everywhere.

License(s)

  • CA, US: C11-0001429-LIC
  • CA, US: CCL20-0000106
