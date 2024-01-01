Hand crafted and exquisitely heavy, the Live Rosin Jelly Infused Pre-Roll is the next step on our quest for cannabis perfection. We injected exotic cultivars with Tier 1 Live Rosin Jelly, extracted from California’s finest fresh-frozen premium cannabis. The end result is an even burn, a handpicked flavor combo, and heavy hits you won’t find anywhere else.



Flower Strain: Annunaki



Anunnaki is a Sativa-dominant hybrid strain created through crossing the classic Hash Plant and Cannalope Haze strains. Named for the ancient Mesopotamian deities, Anunnaki packs an otherworldly high that has both mind and body feeling completely at ease for hours on end. You'll feel the effects wash over you a few minutes after your final toke, all with a sweet and sour fruity flowery flavor with a super spicy and hashy aroma to go with it.



Rosin Strain: Key Lime Pie



The perfect balance between deliciously tart, Key Lime, pie-filling, followed by slight notes of sweet, graham-cracker, crust. A euphoric, heavy high, that also offers a feeling of mental clarity and stress-relief.



Strain Type: Sativa

Effect Profile: Creative, Happy, Uplifted

Flavor Profile: Herbal, Sour Fruit, Lime

Lineage:

Annunaki: Hash Plant x Cannalope Haze

Key Lime Pie: Phenotype of Girl Scout Cookies

