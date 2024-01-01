About this product
Hand crafted and exquisitely heavy, the Live Rosin Jelly Infused Pre-Roll is the next step on our quest for cannabis perfection. We injected exotic cultivars with Tier 1 Live Rosin Jelly, extracted from California’s finest fresh-frozen premium cannabis. The end result is an even burn, a handpicked flavor combo, and heavy hits you won’t find anywhere else.
Flower Strain: Annunaki
Anunnaki is a Sativa-dominant hybrid strain created through crossing the classic Hash Plant and Cannalope Haze strains. Named for the ancient Mesopotamian deities, Anunnaki packs an otherworldly high that has both mind and body feeling completely at ease for hours on end. You'll feel the effects wash over you a few minutes after your final toke, all with a sweet and sour fruity flowery flavor with a super spicy and hashy aroma to go with it.
Rosin Strain: Key Lime Pie
The perfect balance between deliciously tart, Key Lime, pie-filling, followed by slight notes of sweet, graham-cracker, crust. A euphoric, heavy high, that also offers a feeling of mental clarity and stress-relief.
Strain Type: Sativa
Effect Profile: Creative, Happy, Uplifted
Flavor Profile: Herbal, Sour Fruit, Lime
Lineage:
Annunaki: Hash Plant x Cannalope Haze
Key Lime Pie: Phenotype of Girl Scout Cookies
About this brand
Heavy Hitters
Founded in 1996. Los Angeles born and raised. Family-owned and operated. Heavy Hitters remains driven by a relentless pursuit of crafting the perfect high. No shortcuts, no substitutes, no compromises.
With a legacy of delivering purity & potency that spans almost three decades, Heavy Hitters vapes rank among the bestselling premium cannabis products of all time. With more than 10 million units sold, our lineup features a complete range of oil types, formats, and purpose-built delivery platforms spanning vapes, edibles, infused pre-rolls, and beverages. Each Heavy Hitters product showcases our dedication to using only top-shelf input materials, unrivaled craftsmanship, and innovative production techniques resulting in the best-in-class cannabis experience for our customers.
From our humble California roots, Heavy Hitters is expanding its reach across the nation. Now available in New York, our mission remains steadfast: to bring the finest, most pure cannabis to enthusiasts everywhere.
License(s)
- CA, US: C11-0001429-LIC
- CA, US: CCL20-0000106
