About this product
Diamond harmonizes ULTRA premium flower and ULTRA potent 98%+ THC-A diamonds, providing a deep balanced body effect and flavorful filled smooth smoke flow.
The current strain offerings test at up to 60% THC!
Folded Tip | Small Batch | Limited Drops | Hand Crafted | Ready-To-Smoke
The current strain offerings test at up to 60% THC!
Folded Tip | Small Batch | Limited Drops | Hand Crafted | Ready-To-Smoke
About this strain
Apple Fritter, a true hybrid strain, is known for its powerful and relaxing high. Put out by Lumpy’s Flowers, Apple Fritter is a strain with secret origins. Those who enjoy Apple Fritter say this strain allows you to enjoy an evening without losing your cool. Apple Fritter has a flavor and and aroma that come off as sweet and earthy, with a light cheesy apple pastry influence.
Apple Fritter effects
Reported by real people like you
133 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
72% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
54% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
48% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
9% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
5% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
2% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
17% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
14% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
9% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
25% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Heavy Hitters
A LEGACY OF PURITY, POTENCY, AND PURPOSE. SINCE 1996.
Los Angeles born. Family owned and operated. Our focus is on what we've done since day one: kick ass oil. The connoisseurs choice for high quality cannabis, we deliver consistent quality above all else.
PURE. POTENT. PERFECT.
NO SHORTCUTS. NO SUBSTITUTES. NO COMPROMISES.
Los Angeles born. Family owned and operated. Our focus is on what we've done since day one: kick ass oil. The connoisseurs choice for high quality cannabis, we deliver consistent quality above all else.
PURE. POTENT. PERFECT.
NO SHORTCUTS. NO SUBSTITUTES. NO COMPROMISES.