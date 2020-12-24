About this product
Freshest, Full Spectrum Live Resin.
Bursting with complete flavor profiles and every unique terpene and cannabinoid that makes the originating flowers so extraordinary, LIVE by Heavy Hitters consists of the freshest full-spectrum concentrates available and are always exclusively cultivated from the season’s best crops.
While the exact lineage of Apple Sherbet is a bit of a mystery, the flavor and effects are loud and clear. Apple Sherbet smells like apples with a hint of cheese, and tastes similar to apple pie. Once you get a mouthful of this energizing companion, you’ll feel focused and ready to handle your chores, with a bonus side of chattiness if you’re in a social situation.
Cultivar: Apple Sherbet
Type: Sativa
Consistency: Sugar
Effect Profile: Energetic, Focused, Talkative
Taste Profile: Apple, Sweet, Cheesy
Lineage: Exact lineage unknown, rumored to come from Sherbet.
About this strain
Apple Sherbet is a hybrid marijuana strain. We’re still learning about the effects of Apple Sherbet. If you’ve smoked this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
Apple Sherbet effects
Reported by real people like you
2 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
100% of people report feeling uplifted
Focused
100% of people report feeling focused
Energetic
100% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
50% of people report feeling dry mouth
Depression
100% of people say it helps with depression
Fatigue
100% of people say it helps with fatigue
Stress
50% of people say it helps with stress
About this brand
Heavy Hitters
A LEGACY OF PURITY, POTENCY, AND PURPOSE. SINCE 1996.
Los Angeles born. Family owned and operated. Our focus is on what we've done since day one: kick ass oil. The connoisseurs choice for high quality cannabis, we deliver consistent quality above all else.
PURE. POTENT. PERFECT.
NO SHORTCUTS. NO SUBSTITUTES. NO COMPROMISES.
