Freshest, Full Spectrum Live Resin.



Bursting with complete flavor profiles and every unique terpene and cannabinoid that makes the originating flowers so extraordinary, LIVE by Heavy Hitters consists of the freshest full-spectrum concentrates available and are always exclusively cultivated from the season’s best crops.



While the exact lineage of Apple Sherbet is a bit of a mystery, the flavor and effects are loud and clear. Apple Sherbet smells like apples with a hint of cheese, and tastes similar to apple pie. Once you get a mouthful of this energizing companion, you’ll feel focused and ready to handle your chores, with a bonus side of chattiness if you’re in a social situation.



Cultivar: Apple Sherbet

Type: Sativa

Consistency: Sugar

Effect Profile: Energetic, Focused, Talkative

Taste Profile: Apple, Sweet, Cheesy

Lineage: Exact lineage unknown, rumored to come from Sherbet.

