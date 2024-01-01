Apple Tartz | Hybrid - Diamond THCA-Infused Pre-Rolls - 2.5G 5-Pack

by Heavy Hitters
HybridTHC 26%CBD —
About this product

The heaviest hitting joint.

Heavy Hitters Diamond THCA Joints are hand rolled with sticky, premium indoor flower sourced from California’s premier growers. Visibly infused with rough-cut 99%+ pure THCA Diamonds, these heavy hitting joints offer a substantially more potent, incredibly cerebral high.

Crafted for true flower enthusiasts, we seek out rare and hard-to-get strains. From landrace classics to innovative genetics, we rotate our Diamond menu to provide the best available options.

This apple is a return ticket to your personal garden of Eden. Apple Tartz is a tasty hybrid with a complex bouquet - hints of sour apple and sweet cookie, but with a layered flavor profile that smacks of apple, diesel, and even a bit of licorice. The effects are simpler: Relaxation but without sedation, and some happy focus that makes this strain a versatile (and delicious) companion for everyday use.

Strain Type: Hybrid
Taste Profile: Apple, Sour, Sweet
Effect Profile: Relaxed, Focused, Happy
Lineage: Cross between Apple Fritter and Runtz

About this strain

Apple Tartz is a hybrid cannabis strain that crosses Apple Fritter and Runtz. Bred by Clearwater Genetics, Apple Tartz tastes like tart sour apple and creamy berry gas. Some detect similarities to cookie dough or Apple Jacks cereal, and note a hint of cinnamon spice. Apple Tartz is a gorgeous strain that's sure to draw your attention, and its hybrid, euphoric effects are relaxing but balanced. It's a great option for both chill evenings and morning wake and bakes. Apple Tartz is a Leafly Strain of Summer 2022.

About this brand

Heavy Hitters
Founded in 1996. Los Angeles born and raised. Family-owned and operated. Heavy Hitters remains driven by a relentless pursuit of crafting the perfect high. No shortcuts, no substitutes, no compromises.

With a legacy of delivering purity & potency that spans almost three decades, Heavy Hitters vapes rank among the bestselling premium cannabis products of all time. With more than 10 million units sold, our lineup features a complete range of oil types, formats, and purpose-built delivery platforms spanning vapes, edibles, infused pre-rolls, and beverages. Each Heavy Hitters product showcases our dedication to using only top-shelf input materials, unrivaled craftsmanship, and innovative production techniques resulting in the best-in-class cannabis experience for our customers.

From our humble California roots, Heavy Hitters is expanding its reach across the nation. Now available in New York, our mission remains steadfast: to bring the finest, most pure cannabis to enthusiasts everywhere.

License(s)

  • CA, US: C11-0001429-LIC
  • CA, US: CCL20-0000106
