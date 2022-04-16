Apple Tartz Infused Diamond Pre-Roll 3 Pack 1.5g (Hybrid)
Diamond is the latest offering from the ULTRA line, an elite collection that embodies the core of Heavy Hitter’s brand principles: To create the purest, most potent cannabis products on the market.
Folded Tip | Small Batch | Limited Drops | Hand Crafted | Ready-To-Smoke
This apple is a return ticket to your personal garden of Eden. Apple Tartz is a tasty hybrid with a complex bouquet - hints of sour apple and sweet cookie, but with a layered flavor profile that smacks of apple, diesel, and even a bit of licorice. The effects are simpler: Relaxation but without sedation, and some happy focus that makes this strain a versatile (and delicious) companion for everyday use.
Strain Type: Hybrid
Taste Profile: Apple, Sour, Sweet
Effect Profile: Relaxed, Focused, Happy
Lineage: Cross between Apple Fritter and Runtz
Apple Tartz is a hybrid cannabis strain that crosses Apple Fritter and Runtz. Bred by Clearwater Genetics, Apple Tartz tastes like tart sour apple and creamy berry gas. Some detect similarities to cookie dough or Apple Jacks cereal, and note a hint of cinnamon spice. Apple Tartz is a gorgeous strain that's sure to draw your attention, and its hybrid, euphoric effects are relaxing but balanced. It's a great option for both chill evenings and morning wake and bakes. Apple Tartz is a Leafly Strain of Summer 2022.
Los Angeles born. Family owned and operated. Our focus is on what we've done since day one: kick ass oil. The connoisseurs choice for high quality cannabis, we deliver consistent quality above all else.
PURE. POTENT. PERFECT.
NO SHORTCUTS. NO SUBSTITUTES. NO COMPROMISES.