The heaviest hitting joint.



Heavy Hitters Diamond THCA Joints are hand rolled with sticky, premium indoor flower sourced from California’s premier growers. Visibly infused with rough-cut 99%+ pure THCA Diamonds, these heavy hitting joints offer a substantially more potent, incredibly cerebral high.



Crafted for true flower enthusiasts, we seek out rare and hard-to-get strains. From landrace classics to innovative genetics, we rotate our Diamond menu to provide the best available options.



Apples and bananas may be part of a balanced breakfast, but Apples and Bananas is a balanced hybrid that can help you start your day or wind it down. As you’d expect, this centered hybrid tastes like sour apple and smooth, sweet banana, but there’s a bit of an earthy funk to the flavor too. The aroma is a totally different story: sweet chemicals and fuel, all wrapped around a happy, creative combo that’s perfect for all occasions.



Strain Type: Hybrid

Taste Profile: Apple, Banana, Earth

Effect Profile: Happy, Creative, Relaxed

Lineage: A complicated lineage: Platinum Cookies are crossed with Grandaddy Purple, and the result is bred with Blue Power. THEN, that result is crossed with Gelatti. Talk about a family tree.



