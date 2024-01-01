About this product
The heaviest hitting joint.
Heavy Hitters Diamond THCA Joints are hand rolled with sticky, premium indoor flower sourced from California’s premier growers. Visibly infused with rough-cut 99%+ pure THCA Diamonds, these heavy hitting joints offer a substantially more potent, incredibly cerebral high.
Crafted for true flower enthusiasts, we seek out rare and hard-to-get strains. From landrace classics to innovative genetics, we rotate our Diamond menu to provide the best available options.
Apples and bananas may be part of a balanced breakfast, but Apples and Bananas is a balanced hybrid that can help you start your day or wind it down. As you’d expect, this centered hybrid tastes like sour apple and smooth, sweet banana, but there’s a bit of an earthy funk to the flavor too. The aroma is a totally different story: sweet chemicals and fuel, all wrapped around a happy, creative combo that’s perfect for all occasions.
Strain Type: Hybrid
Taste Profile: Apple, Banana, Earth
Effect Profile: Happy, Creative, Relaxed
Lineage: A complicated lineage: Platinum Cookies are crossed with Grandaddy Purple, and the result is bred with Blue Power. THEN, that result is crossed with Gelatti. Talk about a family tree.
About this brand
Heavy Hitters
Founded in 1996. Los Angeles born and raised. Family-owned and operated. Heavy Hitters remains driven by a relentless pursuit of crafting the perfect high. No shortcuts, no substitutes, no compromises.
With a legacy of delivering purity & potency that spans almost three decades, Heavy Hitters vapes rank among the bestselling premium cannabis products of all time. With more than 10 million units sold, our lineup features a complete range of oil types, formats, and purpose-built delivery platforms spanning vapes, edibles, infused pre-rolls, and beverages. Each Heavy Hitters product showcases our dedication to using only top-shelf input materials, unrivaled craftsmanship, and innovative production techniques resulting in the best-in-class cannabis experience for our customers.
From our humble California roots, Heavy Hitters is expanding its reach across the nation. Now available in New York, our mission remains steadfast: to bring the finest, most pure cannabis to enthusiasts everywhere.
License(s)
- CA, US: C11-0001429-LIC
- CA, US: CCL20-0000106
