About this product
Folded Tip | Concentrate Infused | Limited Drops | Hand Crafted | Ready-To-Smoke
Apples and bananas may be part of a balanced breakfast, but Apples and Bananas is a balanced hybrid that can help you start your day or wind it down. As you’d expect, this centered hybrid tastes like sour apple and smooth, sweet banana, but there’s a bit of an earthy funk to the flavor too. The aroma is a totally different story: sweet chemicals and fuel, all wrapped around a happy, creative combo that’s perfect for all occasions.
Strain Type: Hybrid
Taste Profile: Apple, Banana, Earth
Effect Profile: Happy, Creative, Relaxed
Lineage: A complicated lineage: Platinum Cookies are crossed with Grandaddy Purple, and the result is bred with Blue Power. THEN, that result is crossed with Gelatti. Talk about a family tree.
About this brand
Los Angeles born. Family owned and operated. Our focus is on what we've done since day one: kick ass oil. The connoisseurs choice for high quality cannabis, we deliver consistent quality above all else.
PURE. POTENT. PERFECT.
NO SHORTCUTS. NO SUBSTITUTES. NO COMPROMISES.