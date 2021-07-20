About this product
Heavy Hitters’ Infused Pre-Rolls are made for those who want a little something extra. Each premium pre-roll is all nugs and no shake, with an infused concentrate that amplifies the already top-shelf high that you can expect from Heavy Hitters. Light up, and enjoy your favorite strain like it was your first time again.
Folded Tip | Concentrate Infused | Limited Drops | Hand Crafted | Ready-To-Smoke
A potent hybrid that’s as delicious as it sounds, Baklava is a knockout dessert strain that’s just right for winding down. Berries, citrus, and creamy gelato all combine with a surprisingly spicy exhale and a couch-locking high that keeps your mind just active enough for some playful daydreaming (or ACTUAL dreaming, if you smoke enough).
Strain Type: Hybrid
Taste Profile: Creamy, Berries, Citrus
Effect Profile: Relaxed, Focused, Sleepy
Lineage: Cross of Kosher Kush and Gelato 41
Folded Tip | Concentrate Infused | Limited Drops | Hand Crafted | Ready-To-Smoke
A potent hybrid that’s as delicious as it sounds, Baklava is a knockout dessert strain that’s just right for winding down. Berries, citrus, and creamy gelato all combine with a surprisingly spicy exhale and a couch-locking high that keeps your mind just active enough for some playful daydreaming (or ACTUAL dreaming, if you smoke enough).
Strain Type: Hybrid
Taste Profile: Creamy, Berries, Citrus
Effect Profile: Relaxed, Focused, Sleepy
Lineage: Cross of Kosher Kush and Gelato 41
About this strain
Baklava effects
Reported by real people like you
7 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Helps with
Uplifted
71% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
71% of people report feeling relaxed
Focused
42% of people report feeling focused
Anxiety
57% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
42% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
42% of people say it helps with stress
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Heavy Hitters
A LEGACY OF PURITY, POTENCY, AND PURPOSE. SINCE 1996.
Los Angeles born. Family owned and operated. Our focus is on what we've done since day one: kick ass oil. The connoisseurs choice for high quality cannabis, we deliver consistent quality above all else.
PURE. POTENT. PERFECT.
NO SHORTCUTS. NO SUBSTITUTES. NO COMPROMISES.
Los Angeles born. Family owned and operated. Our focus is on what we've done since day one: kick ass oil. The connoisseurs choice for high quality cannabis, we deliver consistent quality above all else.
PURE. POTENT. PERFECT.
NO SHORTCUTS. NO SUBSTITUTES. NO COMPROMISES.
State License(s)
C11-0001429-LIC
CCL20-0000106