Heavy Hitters’ Infused Pre-Rolls are made for those who want a little something extra. Each premium pre-roll is all nugs and no shake, with an infused concentrate that amplifies the already top-shelf high that you can expect from Heavy Hitters. Light up, and enjoy your favorite strain like it was your first time again.



Folded Tip | Concentrate Infused | Limited Drops | Hand Crafted | Ready-To-Smoke



A potent hybrid that’s as delicious as it sounds, Baklava is a knockout dessert strain that’s just right for winding down. Berries, citrus, and creamy gelato all combine with a surprisingly spicy exhale and a couch-locking high that keeps your mind just active enough for some playful daydreaming (or ACTUAL dreaming, if you smoke enough).



Strain Type: Hybrid

Taste Profile: Creamy, Berries, Citrus

Effect Profile: Relaxed, Focused, Sleepy

Lineage: Cross of Kosher Kush and Gelato 41