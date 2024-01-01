The heaviest hitting joint.



Heavy Hitters Diamond THCA Joints are hand rolled with sticky, premium indoor flower sourced from California’s premier growers. Visibly infused with rough-cut 99%+ pure THCA Diamonds, these heavy hitting joints offer a substantially more potent, incredibly cerebral high.



Crafted for true flower enthusiasts, we seek out rare and hard-to-get strains. From landrace classics to innovative genetics, we rotate our Diamond menu to provide the best available options.



Banana Cream Cake is an Indica dominant hybrid strain created through crossing the potent Banana Kush and Cheese Cake strains. Named for its super delicious flavor, Banana Cream Cake packs everything any Indica lover dreams of and more into each tasty little toke. Like its name suggests, Banana Cream Cake has a super sweet and doughy creamy banana flavor with a lovely sugary exhale. The high hits as soon as you exhale, working its way immediately into your brain where you'll find yourself fading in and out of giggly episodes, laughing at anything and everything around you.



Strain Type: Hybrid

Taste Profile: Sweet, Dough, Banana

Effect Profile: Giggly, Happy, Relaxed

Lineage: Banana Kush x Cheese Cake

