Diamond harmonizes ULTRA premium flower and ULTRA potent 98%+ THC-A diamonds, providing a deep balanced body effect and flavorful filled smooth smoke flow. The current strain offerings test at up to 55% THC!



Diamond is the latest offering from the ULTRA line, an elite collection that embodies the core of Heavy Hitter’s brand principles: To create the purest, most potent cannabis products on the market.



Folded Tip | Small Batch | Limited Drops | Hand Crafted | Ready-To-Smoke



Treat yourself to a slice of Banana Cream - and share some with your friends if you’re feeling generous. This sweet, indica-dominant strain tastes just like a banana cream pie, and it’s highly sought-after for the taste alone. But to sweeten the deal, this lovely hybrid packs happy relaxation and some sociable giggles, perfect for afternoons or evenings on the couch in good company. Is that Banana Cream in your pocket, or are you just happy to see us?



Strain Type: Indica

Taste Profile: Sweet, Fruity, Earthy

Effect Profile: Happy, Relaxed, Giggly

Lineage: Descendant of Banana OG and Cookies and Cream