Heavy Hitters’ Infused Pre-Rolls are made for those who want a little something extra. Each premium pre-roll is all nugs and no shake, with an infused concentrate that amplifies the already top-shelf high that you can expect from Heavy Hitters. Light up, and enjoy your favorite strain like it was your first time again.



Folded Tip | Concentrate Infused | Limited Drops | Hand Crafted | Ready-To-Smoke



Hit the hammock and spend some quality time with Banana OG. This indica-heavy hybrid tastes like your favorite tropical drink, with lots of tangy earthiness to keep you coming back for more. Banana OG is a well-known creeper that builds up slow but locks you down hard, so make sure you’re nice and comfy before taking a bite of this one.



Strain Type: Indica

Taste Profile: Banana, Earthy, Sweet

Effect Profile: Relaxed, Happy, Sleepy

Lineage: Cross between OG Kush and Banana

