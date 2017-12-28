Freshest, Full Spectrum Live Resin.



Bursting with complete flavor profiles and every unique terpene and cannabinoid that makes the originating flowers so extraordinary, LIVE by Heavy Hitters consists of the freshest full-spectrum concentrates available and are always exclusively cultivated from the season’s best crops.



The piney and earthy flavors of a true OG kush combined with sweet Bananas producing extremely relaxing body and mental effect that leaves you in a state of bliss.



Effect Profile: Relaxing, Full-body, Blissful



Taste Profile: Piney, Earthy, Sweet Bananas



Lineage: Cross between OG Kush and Banana Kush