Banana Punch 100% Pure Live Rosin - 1g Cartridge (Hybrid)
About this product
Hand crafted and hedonistically heavy, Pure Live Rosin by Heavy Hitters puts flavor at the forefront and solvents completely out of the question. Packed with a robust terpene profile and full spectrum cannabinoids, each cartridge captures the unique characteristics of its strain, leading to a euphoric, flower-like experience. Pure Live Rosin is sourced from California's finest premium flower fresh frozen at peak maturity, extracted using all-natural processes (into five and six star ice water hash) and expertly decarbed. The result is a small batch, terpene-rich oil with exceptional taste.
Banana Punch is a tasty slice of a tropical paradise, and the effects of this balanced hybrid feel like a tropical vacation, too. Relaxation and sedation, all wrapped up in some happy creativity - the perfect blend for drifting off in your (banana) hammock. This tasty strain is a bit of a creeper, sneaking up on you and slowly building before washing you away in a tide of pineapple-y, banana-y goodness.
Strain Type: Hybrid
Taste Profile: Tropical, Pineapple, Banana
Effect Profile: Relaxed, Creative, Sedated
Lineage: Cross between Banana OG and Purple Punch
About this strain
Banana Punch is an evenly balanced hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Banana OG with Purple Punch. This strain produces sedating effects that can be felt from head-to-toe. Banana Punch tastes like hazey berries with notes of freshly cut pineapple and of course, bananas. Conumers say this strain is a "creeper strain", which means the high will come on slower than you might expect, so take it easy with this one until you know how it effects your body. Growers say Banana Punch flowers into nugs that are cakey and covered in a heavy layer of purple and orange trichomes. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with anxiety, appetite loss and stress.
Questions about Banana Punch
Is Banana Punch an indica or sativa?
Banana Punch is a hybrid strain with both indica and sativa qualities.
How does Banana Punch make you feel?
Banana Punch makes you feel happy, relaxed, and tingly.
How does Banana Punch taste?
Banana Punch tastes tropical and sweet with notes of citrus.
What terpenes are in Banana Punch?
Banana Punch features limonene as the dominant terpene.
What strains are similar to Banana Punch?
Strains similar to Banana Punch include Banana Sherbet, Ice, Banana Kush, and i-95.
About this brand
Los Angeles born. Family owned and operated. Our focus is on what we've done since day one: kick ass oil. The connoisseurs choice for high quality cannabis, we deliver consistent quality above all else.
PURE. POTENT. PERFECT.
NO SHORTCUTS. NO SUBSTITUTES. NO COMPROMISES.