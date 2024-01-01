Heavy Hitters Ultra Extract represents the pinnacle of cannabis purity. Combining top-tier input material and uncompromising quality control, Heavy Hitters benchmark oil delivers an ultra pure, perfectly-crafted cannabis experience. Ultra Extract is sourced from the top 1% of California indoor flower and extracted within 30 days of harvest. The result is clear, smooth oil with exceptional taste. Each cartridge is subjected to six independent quality checks, ensuring an exceptionally reliable vape experience.



Ultra Extract is crafted with 100% cannabis-native terpenes and contains up to 95% THC.



Banana Punch is a tasty slice of a tropical paradise, and the effects of this balanced hybrid feel like a tropical vacation, too. Relaxation and sedation, all wrapped up in some happy creativity. This tasty strain is a bit of a creeper, sneaking up on you and slowly building before washing you away in a tide of pineapple-y, banana-y goodness.



Strain Type: Hybrid

Taste Profile: Tropical, Pineapple, Banana

Effect Profile: Relaxed, Creative, Sedated

Lineage: Cross between Banana OG and Purple Punch

