Banana Punch | Hybrid - Ultra Extract High Purity Oil - 1G Vape Cartridge

by Heavy Hitters
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
Strain rating:
  • Photo of Banana Punch | Hybrid - Ultra Extract High Purity Oil - 1G Vape Cartridge
  • Photo of Banana Punch | Hybrid - Ultra Extract High Purity Oil - 1G Vape Cartridge

About this product

Heavy Hitters Ultra Extract represents the pinnacle of cannabis purity. Combining top-tier input material and uncompromising quality control, Heavy Hitters benchmark oil delivers an ultra pure, perfectly-crafted cannabis experience. Ultra Extract is sourced from the top 1% of California indoor flower and extracted within 30 days of harvest. The result is clear, smooth oil with exceptional taste. Each cartridge is subjected to six independent quality checks, ensuring an exceptionally reliable vape experience.

Ultra Extract is crafted with 100% cannabis-native terpenes and contains up to 95% THC.

Banana Punch is a tasty slice of a tropical paradise, and the effects of this balanced hybrid feel like a tropical vacation, too. Relaxation and sedation, all wrapped up in some happy creativity. This tasty strain is a bit of a creeper, sneaking up on you and slowly building before washing you away in a tide of pineapple-y, banana-y goodness.

Strain Type: Hybrid
Taste Profile: Tropical, Pineapple, Banana
Effect Profile: Relaxed, Creative, Sedated
Lineage: Cross between Banana OG and Purple Punch

About this strain

Banana Punch is an evenly balanced hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Banana OG with Purple Punch. This strain produces sedating effects that can be felt from head-to-toe. Banana Punch tastes like hazey berries with notes of freshly cut pineapple and of course, bananas. Conumers say this strain is a "creeper strain", which means the high will come on slower than you might expect, so take it easy with this one until you know how it effects your body. Growers say Banana Punch flowers into nugs that are cakey and covered in a heavy layer of purple and orange trichomes. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with anxiety, appetite loss and stress.

Questions about Banana Punch

Is Banana Punch an indica or sativa?

Banana Punch is a hybrid strain with both indica and sativa qualities.

How does Banana Punch make you feel?

Banana Punch makes you feel happy, relaxed, and tingly.

How does Banana Punch taste?

Banana Punch tastes tropical and sweet with notes of citrus.

What terpenes are in Banana Punch?

Banana Punch features limonene as the dominant terpene.

What strains are similar to Banana Punch?

Strains similar to Banana Punch include Banana Sherbet, Ice, Banana Kush, and i-95.

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Heavy Hitters
Heavy Hitters
Shop products
Founded in 1996. Los Angeles born and raised. Family-owned and operated. Heavy Hitters remains driven by a relentless pursuit of crafting the perfect high. No shortcuts, no substitutes, no compromises.

With a legacy of delivering purity & potency that spans almost three decades, Heavy Hitters vapes rank among the bestselling premium cannabis products of all time. With more than 10 million units sold, our lineup features a complete range of oil types, formats, and purpose-built delivery platforms spanning vapes, edibles, infused pre-rolls, and beverages. Each Heavy Hitters product showcases our dedication to using only top-shelf input materials, unrivaled craftsmanship, and innovative production techniques resulting in the best-in-class cannabis experience for our customers.

From our humble California roots, Heavy Hitters is expanding its reach across the nation. Now available in New York, our mission remains steadfast: to bring the finest, most pure cannabis to enthusiasts everywhere.

License(s)

  • CA, US: C11-0001429-LIC
  • CA, US: CCL20-0000106
Notice a problem?Report this item