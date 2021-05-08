Heavy Hitters’ Infused Pre-Rolls are made for those who want a little something extra. Each premium pre-roll is all nugs and no shake, with an infused concentrate that amplifies the already top-shelf high that you can expect from Heavy Hitters. Light up, and enjoy your favorite strain like it was your first time again.



Folded Tip | Concentrate Infused | Limited Drops | Hand Crafted | Ready-To-Smoke



Take a bite out of the Big Apple, and let your mind wander. This apple-y, nutty hybrid gives you a New York Minute of creativity, energy, and focused euphoria before easing you back down for some comfy couch-lock. Make sure you don’t get too carried away with that to-do list: Odds are you’ll forget what you were doing and head straight for bed.



Strain Type: Indica

Taste Profile: Apple, Nutty, Berry

Effect Profile: Euphoric, Creative, Sedated

Lineage: Cross of Apple Fritter and Sherbert