Big Apple Infused Diamond Pre-Roll 3 Pack 1.5g (Indica)
HybridTHC 15%CBD —
Strain rating:
About this product
Heavy Hitters’ Infused Pre-Rolls are made for those who want a little something extra. Each premium pre-roll is all nugs and no shake, with an infused concentrate that amplifies the already top-shelf high that you can expect from Heavy Hitters. Light up, and enjoy your favorite strain like it was your first time again.
Folded Tip | Concentrate Infused | Limited Drops | Hand Crafted | Ready-To-Smoke
Take a bite out of the Big Apple, and let your mind wander. This apple-y, nutty hybrid gives you a New York Minute of creativity, energy, and focused euphoria before easing you back down for some comfy couch-lock. Make sure you don’t get too carried away with that to-do list: Odds are you’ll forget what you were doing and head straight for bed.
Strain Type: Indica
Taste Profile: Apple, Nutty, Berry
Effect Profile: Euphoric, Creative, Sedated
Lineage: Cross of Apple Fritter and Sherbert
About this strain
Big Apple effects
Reported by real people like you
3 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
Uplifted
100% of people report feeling uplifted
Focused
100% of people report feeling focused
Relaxed
66% of people report feeling relaxed
THC Strength
15% | medium
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Heavy Hitters
A LEGACY OF PURITY, POTENCY, AND PURPOSE. SINCE 1996.
Los Angeles born. Family owned and operated. Our focus is on what we've done since day one: kick ass oil. The connoisseurs choice for high quality cannabis, we deliver consistent quality above all else.
PURE. POTENT. PERFECT.
NO SHORTCUTS. NO SUBSTITUTES. NO COMPROMISES.
