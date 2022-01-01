Diamond harmonizes ULTRA premium flower and ULTRA potent 98%+ THC-A diamonds, providing a deep balanced body effect and flavorful filled smooth smoke flow. The current strain offerings test at up to 55% THC!



Diamond is the latest offering from the ULTRA line, an elite collection that embodies the core of Heavy Hitter’s brand principles: To create the purest, most potent cannabis products on the market.



Folded Tip | Small Batch | Limited Drops | Hand Crafted | Ready-To-Smoke



We combined Big Apple and Kush Mints to give you big time flavor and a high that’ll keep you coming back for more. While both of these strains bring something a little different to the table, the tasty combination of apple and mint is almost as enjoyable as the relaxed-yet-not-totally-couch-locked high. Expect good times and a creative boost to sweeten the deal.



Strain Type: Indica-dominant hybrid

Taste Profile: Apple, Mint, Cookie

Effect Profile: Relaxed, Creative, Euphoric

Lineage: Big Apple is a cross between Sherbert and Apple Fritter. Kush Mints is the love child of Animal Mints and Bubba Kush.