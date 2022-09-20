Freshest, Full Spectrum Live Resin.



Bursting with complete flavor profiles and every unique terpene and cannabinoid that makes the originating flowers so extraordinary, LIVE by Heavy Hitters consists of the freshest full-spectrum concentrates available and are always exclusively cultivated from the season’s best crops.



Cultivar Description

With a sweet and earthy cookies flavor, Birthday Cake is a scrumptious way to effectively unwind while feeling completely euphoric and ready to laugh.



Effect Profile: Euphoric, Calming, Giggly



Taste Profile: Cookies, Sweet, Nutty



Lineage: Cross of GSC and Cherry Pie