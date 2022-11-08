Heavy Hitters’ Infused Pre-Rolls are made for those who want a little something extra. Each premium pre-roll is all nugs and no shake, with an infused concentrate that amplifies the already top-shelf high that you can expect from Heavy Hitters. Light up, and enjoy your favorite strain like it was your first time again.



Folded Tip | Concentrate Infused | Limited Drops | Hand Crafted | Ready-To-Smoke



We took a good thing and made it even better. Biscotti BX1 is a tasty slice of indica heaven, full of cookie sweetness with a hint of earth to keep the flavor and aroma interesting. As for effects, this strain packs plenty of relaxation, with enough lucidity to keep your mind up high and brimming with creativity. When we backcrossed Biscotti, we doubled down on those flavors and effects to bring you something super special. Take a bite and enjoy.



Strain Type: Indica-Dominant Hybrid

Taste Profile: Cookies, Sweet, Earthy

Effect Profile: Calm, Thoughtful, Euphoric

Lineage: Backcross between Biscotti and F1.

