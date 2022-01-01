Diamond harmonizes ULTRA premium flower and ULTRA potent 98%+ THC-A diamonds, providing a deep balanced body effect and flavorful filled smooth smoke flow. The current strain offerings test at up to 55% THC!



Diamond is the latest offering from the ULTRA line, an elite collection that embodies the core of Heavy Hitter’s brand principles: To create the purest, most potent cannabis products on the market.



Folded Tip | Small Batch | Limited Drops | Hand Crafted | Ready-To-Smoke



Biscotti Kush Mints is what happens when you take too much of a good thing, and combine it with even MORE good thing. Take a bite out of this decadent mint-cookie companion, and let this indica-heavy hybrid lift you up and calm you down. Expect cerebral stimulation and a spot of giggles, all combined with some all-encompassing relaxation.



Strain Type: Indica/Hybrid

Taste Profile: Earthy, Cookies, Mint

Effect Profile: Relaxed, Giggly, Happy

Lineage: Biscotti: Cross between Gelato 25 and Sour Florida OG / Kush Mints: Cross between Animal Mints and Bubba Kush