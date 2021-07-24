Diamond harmonizes ULTRA premium flower and ULTRA potent 98%+ THC-A diamonds, providing a deep balanced body effect and flavorful filled smooth smoke flow. The current strain offerings test at up to 55% THC!



Diamond is the latest offering from the ULTRA line, an elite collection that embodies the core of Heavy Hitter’s brand principles: To create the purest, most potent cannabis products on the market.



Folded Tip | Small Batch | Limited Drops | Hand Crafted | Ready-To-Smoke



Enjoy a delicious after-dinner hybrid that’s as sweet and tasty as the name would suggest. Black Cherry Gelato is an indica-heavy hybrid - it may be hard to find, but that just makes it all the more rewarding when you get a chance to try this tasty treat. Expect a complex blend of berry sweet and earthy undertones, with tingles and couch lock to keep you loosened up and mellowed out all day.



Strain Type: Black Cherry Gelato

Taste Profile: Cherry, Sweet, Earthy

Effect Profile: Sedative, Relaxing, Sleepy

Lineage: Cross between Acai and Black Cherry Funk