Black Cherry Gelato Infused Diamond Pre-Roll 3 Pack 1.5g (Indica/Hybrid)
About this product
Diamond is the latest offering from the ULTRA line, an elite collection that embodies the core of Heavy Hitter’s brand principles: To create the purest, most potent cannabis products on the market.
Folded Tip | Small Batch | Limited Drops | Hand Crafted | Ready-To-Smoke
Enjoy a delicious after-dinner hybrid that’s as sweet and tasty as the name would suggest. Black Cherry Gelato is an indica-heavy hybrid - it may be hard to find, but that just makes it all the more rewarding when you get a chance to try this tasty treat. Expect a complex blend of berry sweet and earthy undertones, with tingles and couch lock to keep you loosened up and mellowed out all day.
Strain Type: Black Cherry Gelato
Taste Profile: Cherry, Sweet, Earthy
Effect Profile: Sedative, Relaxing, Sleepy
Lineage: Cross between Acai and Black Cherry Funk
About this strain
Black Cherry Gelato is a hybrid weed strain made by crossing Acai with Black Cherry Funk. The effects of Black Cherry Gelato are more calming than energizing. Reviewers on Leafly who have smoked this strain say it makes them feel aroused, hungry, and focused. Black Cherry Gelato is 14% THC making it an ideal choice for new and experienced cannabis consumers. The dominant terpene of Black Cherry Gelato is pinene, which is often associated with pine forest aromas. Reviewers tell Leafly this strain tastes like berries with sweet apricot undertones. Medical marijuana patients often buy this strain during mild episodes of depression, stress, and cramps. The original breeder of Black Cherry Gelato is currently unknown.
Black Cherry Gelato effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
Los Angeles born. Family owned and operated. Our focus is on what we've done since day one: kick ass oil. The connoisseurs choice for high quality cannabis, we deliver consistent quality above all else.
PURE. POTENT. PERFECT.
NO SHORTCUTS. NO SUBSTITUTES. NO COMPROMISES.