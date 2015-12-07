About this product
Folded Tip | Concentrate Infused | Limited Drops | Hand Crafted | Ready-To-Smoke
Who knew Black Haze could be so happy and shiny? This is an uplifting sativa, perfect for waking-and-baking or social afternoons. With a complex bouquet of earth, spice, wood (and even a hint of leather?) in the mix, Black Haze plays tricks with your taste buds - but the high couldn’t be clearer. Expect focus, creativity, and just enough relaxation to slow those rushing thoughts down to a processable level.
Strain Type: Sativa
Taste Profile: Earth, Spice, Wood
Effect Profile: Creative, Focused, Relaxed
Lineage: Combination of Colombian Black, Colombian Gold, and Purple Haze
About this strain
Black Haze is a sativa-dominant hybrid that blends Colombian Black, Colombian Gold, and Purple Haze. It is known for its deep purple buds that are so dark they appear almost black. Black Haze has an earthy flavor profile, highlighted by woody notes and complemented with sweet hints of berries and cherries. The effects of Black Haze are relaxing with an elevated mood perfect for unwinding and won’t stop you from staying active.
Black Haze effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
Los Angeles born. Family owned and operated. Our focus is on what we've done since day one: kick ass oil. The connoisseurs choice for high quality cannabis, we deliver consistent quality above all else.
PURE. POTENT. PERFECT.
NO SHORTCUTS. NO SUBSTITUTES. NO COMPROMISES.