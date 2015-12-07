Heavy Hitters’ Infused Pre-Rolls are made for those who want a little something extra. Each premium pre-roll is all nugs and no shake, with an infused concentrate that amplifies the already top-shelf high that you can expect from Heavy Hitters. Light up, and enjoy your favorite strain like it was your first time again.



Folded Tip | Concentrate Infused | Limited Drops | Hand Crafted | Ready-To-Smoke



Who knew Black Haze could be so happy and shiny? This is an uplifting sativa, perfect for waking-and-baking or social afternoons. With a complex bouquet of earth, spice, wood (and even a hint of leather?) in the mix, Black Haze plays tricks with your taste buds - but the high couldn’t be clearer. Expect focus, creativity, and just enough relaxation to slow those rushing thoughts down to a processable level.



Strain Type: Sativa

Taste Profile: Earth, Spice, Wood

Effect Profile: Creative, Focused, Relaxed

Lineage: Combination of Colombian Black, Colombian Gold, and Purple Haze

