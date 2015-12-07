Diamond harmonizes ULTRA premium flower and ULTRA potent 98%+ THC-A diamonds, providing a deep balanced body effect and flavorful filled smooth smoke flow. The current strain offerings test at up to 55% THC!



Diamond is the latest offering from the ULTRA line, an elite collection that embodies the core of Heavy Hitter’s brand principles: To create the purest, most potent cannabis products on the market.



Folded Tip | Small Batch | Limited Drops | Hand Crafted | Ready-To-Smoke



Who knew Black Haze could be so happy and shiny? This is an uplifting sativa, perfect for waking-and-baking or social afternoons. With a complex bouquet of earth, spice, wood (and even a hint of leather?) in the mix, Black Haze plays tricks with your taste buds - but the high couldn’t be clearer. Expect focus, creativity, and just enough relaxation to slow those rushing thoughts down to a processable level.



Strain Type: Sativa

Taste Profile: Earth, Spice, Wood

Effect Profile: Creative, Focused, Relaxed

Lineage: Combination of Colombian Black, Colombian Gold, and Purple Haze