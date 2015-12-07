Black Haze | Sativa - Diamond THCA-Infused Pre-Rolls - 2.5G 5-Pack
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
About this strain
Black Haze is a sativa-dominant hybrid that blends Colombian Black, Colombian Gold, and Purple Haze. It is known for its deep purple buds that are so dark they appear almost black. Black Haze has an earthy flavor profile, highlighted by woody notes and complemented with sweet hints of berries and cherries. The effects of Black Haze are relaxing with an elevated mood perfect for unwinding and won’t stop you from staying active.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Notice a problem?Report this item