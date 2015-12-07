Black Haze | Sativa - Diamond THCA-Infused Pre-Rolls - 2.5G 5-Pack

by Heavy Hitters
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
About this product

The heaviest hitting joint.

Heavy Hitters Diamond THCA Joints are hand rolled with sticky, premium indoor flower sourced from California’s premier growers. Visibly infused with rough-cut 99%+ pure THCA Diamonds, these heavy hitting joints offer a substantially more potent, incredibly cerebral high.

Crafted for true flower enthusiasts, we seek out rare and hard-to-get strains. From landrace classics to innovative genetics, we rotate our Diamond menu to provide the best available options.

Who knew Black Haze could be so happy and shiny? This is an uplifting sativa, perfect for waking-and-baking or social afternoons. With a complex bouquet of earth, spice, wood (and even a hint of leather?) in the mix, Black Haze plays tricks with your taste buds - but the high couldn’t be clearer. Expect focus, creativity, and just enough relaxation to slow those rushing thoughts down to a processable level.

Strain Type: Sativa
Taste Profile: Earth, Spice, Wood
Effect Profile: Creative, Focused, Relaxed
Lineage: Combination of Colombian Black, Colombian Gold, and Purple Haze

About this strain

Black Haze is a sativa-dominant hybrid that blends Colombian Black, Colombian Gold, and Purple Haze. It is known for its deep purple buds that are so dark they appear almost black. Black Haze has an earthy flavor profile, highlighted by woody notes and complemented with sweet hints of berries and cherries. The effects of Black Haze are relaxing with an elevated mood perfect for unwinding and won’t stop you from staying active.

About this brand

Heavy Hitters
Founded in 1996. Los Angeles born and raised. Family-owned and operated. Heavy Hitters remains driven by a relentless pursuit of crafting the perfect high. No shortcuts, no substitutes, no compromises.

With a legacy of delivering purity & potency that spans almost three decades, Heavy Hitters vapes rank among the bestselling premium cannabis products of all time. With more than 10 million units sold, our lineup features a complete range of oil types, formats, and purpose-built delivery platforms spanning vapes, edibles, infused pre-rolls, and beverages. Each Heavy Hitters product showcases our dedication to using only top-shelf input materials, unrivaled craftsmanship, and innovative production techniques resulting in the best-in-class cannabis experience for our customers.

From our humble California roots, Heavy Hitters is expanding its reach across the nation. Now available in New York, our mission remains steadfast: to bring the finest, most pure cannabis to enthusiasts everywhere.

License(s)

  • CA, US: C11-0001429-LIC
  • CA, US: CCL20-0000106
