Black Triangle Infused Diamond Pre-Roll 3 Pack 1.5g (Indica)
About this product
Diamond is the latest offering from the ULTRA line, an elite collection that embodies the core of Heavy Hitter’s brand principles: To create the purest, most potent cannabis products on the market.
Folded Tip | Small Batch | Limited Drops | Hand Crafted | Ready-To-Smoke
Black Triangle is about as rare as its UFO namesake, but we’ve got you covered. This heavy-on-the-indica hybrid packs a serious punch, so if you’re not properly prepared, you’ll experience more of a blackOUT than Black Triangle. When enjoyed to its fullest Black Triangle offers a complex flavor like sweet earth and pine (and even lavender?) and a high that’s simultaneously euphoric and sedated.
Strain Type: Indica-Dominant Hybrid
Taste Profile: Earthy, Sweet, Pine
Effect Profile: Euphoric, Relaxed, Sleepy
Lineage: Cross of Triangle Kush and ‘88 G13 Hash
About this strain
Crossing Florida’s famous Triangle Kush with an ‘88 G13 Hash Plant, Black Triangle is a balanced hybrid. Its buds come packed with terpenes and notes of citrus, pine, earth, and hash spice, making for a refreshing flavor profile that comes on thick. The potent high make this great for an evening with good company and quality conversation.
About this brand
Los Angeles born. Family owned and operated. Our focus is on what we've done since day one: kick ass oil. The connoisseurs choice for high quality cannabis, we deliver consistent quality above all else.
PURE. POTENT. PERFECT.
NO SHORTCUTS. NO SUBSTITUTES. NO COMPROMISES.