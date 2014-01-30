Loading…
Logo for the brand Heavy Hitters

Heavy Hitters

Blackberry Kush Cartridge 1g

Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 16%CBD

Blackberry Kush effects

Reported by real people like you
1,444 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
55% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
44% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
43% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
29% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
38% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
35% of people say it helps with pain
Insomnia
33% of people say it helps with insomnia
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!