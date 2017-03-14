Blackberry Kush Infused Diamond Pre-Roll 3 Pack 1.5g (Indica)
Folded Tip | Concentrate Infused | Limited Drops | Hand Crafted | Ready-To-Smoke
Can’t sleep? We’ve got just the thing. Blackberry Kush is a heavy-hitting indica, the perfect nightcap for those nights where you just want to sleep better than anyone else on the planet. With a gassy, blackberry flavor profile and a little bit of mood-boosting to send you on your way, this is a strain you can ride all the way to bed and beyond.
Strain Type: Indica
Taste Profile: Fuel, Sweet, Berries
Effect Profile: Sleepy, Creative, Happy
Lineage: Exact lineage is debated, rumored to be a cross between Afghani and Blackberry
Blackberry Kush, also known as "BBK" is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Afghani with Blackberry. Blackberry Kush produces relaxing effects, and is often recommended for pain management thanks to its strong body high. Blackberry Kush offers a hashy flavor profile with a jet fuel taste and aroma balanced out with sweet berries. According to growers, this strain is marked by dense and beautiful nugs of purple and orange. This strain takes approximately 7-8 to flower although it does not typically have a high yield.
Los Angeles born. Family owned and operated. Our focus is on what we've done since day one: kick ass oil. The connoisseurs choice for high quality cannabis, we deliver consistent quality above all else.
PURE. POTENT. PERFECT.
NO SHORTCUTS. NO SUBSTITUTES. NO COMPROMISES.