Heavy Hitters’ Infused Pre-Rolls are made for those who want a little something extra. Each premium pre-roll is all nugs and no shake, with an infused concentrate that amplifies the already top-shelf high that you can expect from Heavy Hitters. Light up, and enjoy your favorite strain like it was your first time again.



Folded Tip | Concentrate Infused | Limited Drops | Hand Crafted | Ready-To-Smoke



Can’t sleep? We’ve got just the thing. Blackberry Kush is a heavy-hitting indica, the perfect nightcap for those nights where you just want to sleep better than anyone else on the planet. With a gassy, blackberry flavor profile and a little bit of mood-boosting to send you on your way, this is a strain you can ride all the way to bed and beyond.



Strain Type: Indica

Taste Profile: Fuel, Sweet, Berries

Effect Profile: Sleepy, Creative, Happy

Lineage: Exact lineage is debated, rumored to be a cross between Afghani and Blackberry

