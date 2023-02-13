Heavy Hitters’ Infused Pre-Rolls are made for those who want a little something extra. Each premium pre-roll is all nugs and no shake, with an infused concentrate that amplifies the already top-shelf high that you can expect from Heavy Hitters. Light up, and enjoy your favorite strain like it was your first time again.



Folded Tip | Concentrate Infused | Limited Drops | Hand Crafted | Ready-To-Smoke



This Indica-Dominant strain offers a powerful body high with extremely calming effects. With a hashy flavor accompanied by notes of sweet berry, Blackberry OG is perfect for ending your day in a blissfully relaxed state.



Strain Type: Indica

Taste Profile: Blueberry, Diesel, Sweet

Effect Profile: Calming, Relaxed, Euphoric

Lineage: Afghani x Blackberry



Show more