Hand crafted and exquisitely heavy, the Live Rosin Jelly Infused Pre-Roll is the next step on our quest for cannabis perfection. We injected exotic cultivars with Tier 1 Live Rosin Jelly, extracted from California’s finest fresh-frozen premium cannabis. The end result is an even burn, a handpicked flavor combo, and heavy hits you won’t find anywhere else.



Flower: Blackberry Widow



Blackberry Widow is a rare, Indica-dominant hybrid created through crossing the classic Aloha White Widow and Nebu's Blackberry strains. Known for its super potent high and delicious flavor, Blackberry Widow is one bud you'll not soon forget. It starts with a subtle lifted feeling that builds in the back of the mind before suddenly spreading throughout your entire body.



Rosin: Grape Gas



Grape Gas is an evenly balanced hybrid strain created through a potent 3-way cross of OG Chem, Grand Daddy Purple, and The Truth. With this bud, the name says it all in the flavor department. Grape Gas brings on the funky tastes, with hints of spicy grape candy, sour citrus, and heavy gassy diesel with each toke. The aroma takes a pungent turn, with a heavily sour diesel overtone that's accented by notes sour citrus and spicy grape, intensifying with each hit.



Strain Type: Hybrid

Effect Profile: Creative, Uplifting, Relaxed Flavor

Profile: Berry, Grape, Earthy, Gas

Lineage:

Blackberry Widow: Aloha White Widow x Nebu's Blackberry

Grape Gas: OG Chem x Grand Daddy Purp x The Truth

read more