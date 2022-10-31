About this product
Diamond harmonizes ULTRA premium flower and ULTRA potent 98%+ THC-A diamonds, providing a deep balanced body effect and flavorful filled smooth smoke flow. The current strain offerings test at up to 55% THC!
Diamond is the latest offering from the ULTRA line, an elite collection that embodies the core of Heavy Hitter’s brand principles: To create the purest, most potent cannabis products on the market.
Folded Tip | Small Batch | Limited Drops | Hand Crafted | Ready-To-Smoke
Don’t let the name fool you - Unruly is more likely to get you relaxed and ready for a night in rather than amped up and rebellious. This strain is the perfect companion for chilling on the couch and watching some movies with friends, and if you want to nod off and catch some Z’s this gassy, citrusy indica will definitely take you to dreamland.
Strain Type: Indica
Taste Profile: Gassy, Citrus, Pine
Effect Profile: Relaxed, Happy, Sleepy
Lineage: Exact origin unknown, rumored to include a 00s NorCal OG or possibly Billy Kimber.
About this brand
Heavy Hitters
A LEGACY OF PURITY, POTENCY, AND PURPOSE. SINCE 1996.
Los Angeles born. Family owned and operated. Our focus is on what we've done since day one: kick ass oil. The connoisseurs choice for high quality cannabis, we deliver consistent quality above all else.
PURE. POTENT. PERFECT.
NO SHORTCUTS. NO SUBSTITUTES. NO COMPROMISES.
State License(s)
C11-0001429-LIC
CCL20-0000106