Diamond harmonizes ULTRA premium flower and ULTRA potent 98%+ THC-A diamonds, providing a deep balanced body effect and flavorful filled smooth smoke flow. The current strain offerings test at up to 55% THC!



Diamond is the latest offering from the ULTRA line, an elite collection that embodies the core of Heavy Hitter’s brand principles: To create the purest, most potent cannabis products on the market.



Folded Tip | Small Batch | Limited Drops | Hand Crafted | Ready-To-Smoke



Don’t let the name fool you - Unruly is more likely to get you relaxed and ready for a night in rather than amped up and rebellious. This strain is the perfect companion for chilling on the couch and watching some movies with friends, and if you want to nod off and catch some Z’s this gassy, citrusy indica will definitely take you to dreamland.



Strain Type: Indica

Taste Profile: Gassy, Citrus, Pine

Effect Profile: Relaxed, Happy, Sleepy

Lineage: Exact origin unknown, rumored to include a 00s NorCal OG or possibly Billy Kimber.