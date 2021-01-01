Diamond harmonizes ULTRA premium flower and ULTRA potent 98%+ THC-A diamonds, providing a deep balanced body effect and flavorful filled smooth smoke flow.

The current strain offerings test at up to 60% THC!



Folded Tip | Small Batch | Limited Drops | Hand Crafted | Ready-To-Smoke



Feeling blue? Blue Gummies has you covered. This happy hybrid provides a mellow balance between relaxation and head-high creativity. It won’t knock you out: Instead, Blue Gummies will loosen you up and lift your mood, just the effects you’d expect from this tasty, sweet berry strain. It’s like a dash of sunshine, and it’s all yours - unless you feel like sharing.



Taste Profile: Sweet, Blueberry, Citrus



Effect Profile: Happy, Creative, Relaxed



Lineage: Cross between Blue Dream and Gummy Bears