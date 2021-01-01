About this product
Diamond harmonizes ULTRA premium flower and ULTRA potent 98%+ THC-A diamonds, providing a deep balanced body effect and flavorful filled smooth smoke flow.
The current strain offerings test at up to 60% THC!
Folded Tip | Small Batch | Limited Drops | Hand Crafted | Ready-To-Smoke
Feeling blue? Blue Gummies has you covered. This happy hybrid provides a mellow balance between relaxation and head-high creativity. It won’t knock you out: Instead, Blue Gummies will loosen you up and lift your mood, just the effects you’d expect from this tasty, sweet berry strain. It’s like a dash of sunshine, and it’s all yours - unless you feel like sharing.
Taste Profile: Sweet, Blueberry, Citrus
Effect Profile: Happy, Creative, Relaxed
Lineage: Cross between Blue Dream and Gummy Bears
No product reviews
About this brand
Heavy Hitters
A LEGACY OF PURITY, POTENCY, AND PURPOSE. SINCE 1996.
Los Angeles born. Family owned and operated. Our focus is on what we've done since day one: kick ass oil. The connoisseurs choice for high quality cannabis, we deliver consistent quality above all else.
PURE. POTENT. PERFECT.
NO SHORTCUTS. NO SUBSTITUTES. NO COMPROMISES.
