Blue Sherbert | Hybrid - Diamond THCA-Infused Pre-Rolls - 2.5G 5-Pack
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
About this product
About this strain
Bred by The Plug Genetics, Blue Sherbert is a cross of Blue Cookies and Sunset Sherbert. Buds come in beautiful lime green and purple hues. The flavor profile is sweet with notes of blueberry and citrus that will leave your mouth watering as your mind soars.
