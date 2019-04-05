Diamond harmonizes ULTRA premium flower and ULTRA potent 98%+ THC-A diamonds, providing a deep balanced body effect and flavorful filled smooth smoke flow. The current strain offerings test at up to 55% THC!



Diamond is the latest offering from the ULTRA line, an elite collection that embodies the core of Heavy Hitter’s brand principles: To create the purest, most potent cannabis products on the market.



Folded Tip | Small Batch | Limited Drops | Hand Crafted | Ready-To-Smoke



Blue Sherbert is more than a treat for your taste buds. Spend some quality time with this berry delicious hybrid and enjoy some quality daydreams and a boost to your creativity. Be warned, though - overindulge in this sweet treat and you’ll be slipping off to even sweeter dreams. Have a blutiful afternoon and enjoy.



Strain Type: Hybrid

Taste Profile: Sweet, Blueberry, Earthy

Effect Profile: Happy, Creative, Sedated

Lineage: Cross between Blue Cookies and Sunset Sherbert