Blue Sherbert Infused Diamond Pre-Roll 3 Pack 1.5g (Hybrid)
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
About this product
Diamond harmonizes ULTRA premium flower and ULTRA potent 98%+ THC-A diamonds, providing a deep balanced body effect and flavorful filled smooth smoke flow. The current strain offerings test at up to 55% THC!
Diamond is the latest offering from the ULTRA line, an elite collection that embodies the core of Heavy Hitter’s brand principles: To create the purest, most potent cannabis products on the market.
Folded Tip | Small Batch | Limited Drops | Hand Crafted | Ready-To-Smoke
Blue Sherbert is more than a treat for your taste buds. Spend some quality time with this berry delicious hybrid and enjoy some quality daydreams and a boost to your creativity. Be warned, though - overindulge in this sweet treat and you’ll be slipping off to even sweeter dreams. Have a blutiful afternoon and enjoy.
Strain Type: Hybrid
Taste Profile: Sweet, Blueberry, Earthy
Effect Profile: Happy, Creative, Sedated
Lineage: Cross between Blue Cookies and Sunset Sherbert
About this strain
Bred by The Plug Genetics, Blue Sherbert is a cross of Blue Cookies and Sunset Sherbert. Buds come in beautiful lime green and purple hues. The flavor profile is sweet with notes of blueberry and citrus that will leave your mouth watering as your mind soars.
Blue Sherbert effects
Reported by real people like you
31 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
74% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
70% of people report feeling euphoric
Uplifted
67% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
3% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry mouth
3% of people report feeling dry mouth
Stress
19% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
19% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
16% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Heavy Hitters
A LEGACY OF PURITY, POTENCY, AND PURPOSE. SINCE 1996.
Los Angeles born. Family owned and operated. Our focus is on what we've done since day one: kick ass oil. The connoisseurs choice for high quality cannabis, we deliver consistent quality above all else.
PURE. POTENT. PERFECT.
NO SHORTCUTS. NO SUBSTITUTES. NO COMPROMISES.
