About this product
Diamond harmonizes ULTRA premium flower and ULTRA potent 98%+ THC-A diamonds, providing a deep balanced body effect and flavorful filled smooth smoke flow. The current strain offerings test at up to 55% THC!
Diamond is the latest offering from the ULTRA line, an elite collection that embodies the core of Heavy Hitter’s brand principles: To create the purest, most potent cannabis products on the market.
Folded Tip | Small Batch | Limited Drops | Hand Crafted | Ready-To-Smoke
Blue Slushie is one of those strains that hits you like the sum of its parts, packing a taste like blueberries on peach cobbler and lifting your mood while setting you back on the couch for an evening of daydreaming or just plain chilling. We’d expect nothing less from the happy union of Blueberry Cookies and Georgia Pie. Take a sip of Blue Slushie and enjoy relaxation without the sleepiness, a couchlocked creativity that’ll take your mind places while warming you up and keeping you happy at home.
Taste Profile: Blueberry, Citrus, Sweet
Effect Profile: Calm, Creative, Happy
Lineage: Cross between Blueberry Cookies and Georgia Pie
About this brand
Heavy Hitters
A LEGACY OF PURITY, POTENCY, AND PURPOSE. SINCE 1996.
Los Angeles born. Family owned and operated. Our focus is on what we've done since day one: kick ass oil. The connoisseurs choice for high quality cannabis, we deliver consistent quality above all else.
PURE. POTENT. PERFECT.
NO SHORTCUTS. NO SUBSTITUTES. NO COMPROMISES.
