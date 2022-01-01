About this product
Heavy Hitters’ Infused Pre-Rolls are made for those who want a little something extra. Each premium pre-roll is all nugs and no shake, with an infused concentrate that amplifies the already top-shelf high that you can expect from Heavy Hitters. Light up, and enjoy your favorite strain like it was your first time again.
Folded Tip | Concentrate Infused | Limited Drops | Hand Crafted | Ready-To-Smoke
Blue Slushie is one of those strains that hits you like the sum of its parts, packing a taste like blueberries on peach cobbler and lifting your mood while setting you back on the couch for an evening of daydreaming or just plain chilling. We’d expect nothing less from the happy union of Blueberry Cookies and Georgia Pie. Take a sip of Blue Slushie and enjoy relaxation without the sleepiness, a couchlocked creativity that’ll take your mind places while warming you up and keeping you happy at home.
Taste Profile: Blueberry, Citrus, Sweet
Effect Profile: Calm, Creative, Happy
Lineage: Cross between Blueberry Cookies and Georgia Pie
About this brand
Heavy Hitters
A LEGACY OF PURITY, POTENCY, AND PURPOSE. SINCE 1996.
Los Angeles born. Family owned and operated. Our focus is on what we've done since day one: kick ass oil. The connoisseurs choice for high quality cannabis, we deliver consistent quality above all else.
PURE. POTENT. PERFECT.
NO SHORTCUTS. NO SUBSTITUTES. NO COMPROMISES.
Los Angeles born. Family owned and operated. Our focus is on what we've done since day one: kick ass oil. The connoisseurs choice for high quality cannabis, we deliver consistent quality above all else.
PURE. POTENT. PERFECT.
NO SHORTCUTS. NO SUBSTITUTES. NO COMPROMISES.